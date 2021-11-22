‘Making Progress’ – A Video Of Tiger Woods Hitting Balls Has Golf Fans Excited.

Tiger Woods, the golfing legend, released a video of himself hitting balls on Sunday, nine months after sustaining career-threatening leg injuries in a vehicle accident in California.

“Making progress,” Woods captioned the video on Twitter with a simple phrase.

The 45-year-old appears relaxed, sporting shorts and a compression stocking on his right leg, which was shattered in February after he crashed his SUV in a Los Angeles suburb.

Woods’ new injury crisis fueled fears for his career’s future, as fans and golf journalists flooded Twitter with likes, replies, and retweets of his video.

Fellow PGA Tour pros took notice as well, with three-time champion Max Homa wryly remarking on the controversy that Woods’ two-second video will bring.

Homa tweeted, “I wonder if Tiger and his crew giggle right before they publish a swing video knowing the entire free world is about to lose their damn minds #golf.”

Justin Thomas, Woods’ friend and fellow pro, responded with a poignant remark.

“But I think I love this more,” Thomas tweeted alongside the Woods video, moments after posting how much he liked Rory McIlroy’s passion on the European Tour on Sunday.

In a recent podcast, Thomas stated that Woods was “going to try” to make a comeback.

On the No Laying Up podcast, Thomas said, “I know he’s going to try.” “If he can’t play well, I don’t see him ever playing.” He doesn’t strike me as a guy who has played at home and is shooting 75s and 76s and then decides, ‘OK, I’ll give Augusta a shot this year.’

“That’s not going to be him, at least not from what I understand of him.”

Woods has already recovered from career-threatening injuries. He had spinal fusion surgery in 2017 and won his fifth Masters title and 15th major championship at the 2019 Masters after returning to competition in 2018.

Woods has not won a major since the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines, where he overcame Rocco Mediate in a playoff despite playing on a fractured leg.

He had many back and knee surgery over the years to extend his career, and he was recovering from another procedure on his back to relieve pain when he fell in February.

The collision, in which Woods' car blasted off the road and flipped several times, was caused by "unsafe" speed, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation.