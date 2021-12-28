‘Make it happen,’ Liverpool fans demand after the £40 million man shines once more.

Following Jarrod Bowen’s last performance for West Ham, Liverpool fans have made a clear transfer demand.

With a 4-1 away win against Watford, the Hammers reasserted their campaign for a top-four berth, bringing them within four points of a Champions League spot.

Bowen was instrumental in West Ham’s triumph, contributing two assists as the Hammers moved up to fifth position under David Moyes.

After been connected with the winger in the past, the 25-year-most old’s recent performance convinced many Liverpool fans of his worth ahead of the January transfer window.

During the summer, the Reds kept an eye on a number of players, including the former Hull City striker.

Bowen, who has been virtually ever-present for West Ham so far this season, has nearly equaled his goal and assist totals from the previous campaign at the halfway point of the current campaign.

Bowen has three league goals and eight assists in 19 games this season, compared to his previous season’s total of 13 goals and assists. West Ham might be enticed into company with a price of roughly £40 million, according to reports.

Prior to the Reds’ November encounter with the Hammers, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his appreciation for Bowen.

“It’s a lot of joy watching [West Ham],” Klop said. “They’ve developed into a high-intensity squad, which you can only do if you’re on the front foot.” That is exactly what they are.

“When it comes to finishing off situations, you need quality strikers, which they certainly have.”

“I’m a big fan of Bowen’s work. He came up from Hull and wasted no time in demonstrating what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He took huge moves forward.