Major Sports Figures Speak Out Against Laurel Hubbard, a Transgender Olympic Athlete

Brett Favre, a former NFL quarterback, has joined the chorus of individuals who oppose transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard competing in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The New Zealander was named to New Zealand’s weightlifting team for the 2017 Tokyo Olympics earlier this week, making her the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics. Hubbard had previously competed in men’s competitions since coming out as transgender in 2013.

Her nomination has sparked debate, with Favre the most recent to challenge her inclusion, claiming Hubbard has an unfair advantage.

During the newest episode of the Bolling with Favre podcast on Tuesday, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback told co-host Eric Bolling, “It’s a man competing as a woman.”

“That’s unjust. It isn’t fair for a male, even if he wishes to be a woman or feels obliged to do so—if you want to be the opposing sex, that’s OK. It is not a problem for me. But you can’t compete with girls because males can’t compete with females.”

“I would be beside myself if I were a true female—I can’t believe I’m saying that—and I competed in weightlifting and lost to this person.”

Those who argue that transgender people should not compete in women’s sports cite the desire to maintain competitive balance as the cornerstone of their case. They suggest the male hormones that develop through puberty would give transgender women an unfair advantage because of the strength they confer.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) changed its rules in 2015 to enable transgender athletes to participate as women if their testosterone levels—a hormone that builds muscle mass—were below a particular threshold.

Despite the fact that Hubbard meets all of the IOC’s rules, her participation in the Olympics remains a contentious issue.

“It is flawed policy from the IOC that has allowed the selection of a 43-year-old biological male who identifies as a woman to compete in the female category,” Save Women’s Sport Australasia, an advocacy group opposing transgender women competing in women’s sports, said in a statement on Monday.

Last month, Belgian weightlifter Anna Vanbellinghen, who will compete in the same 87kg category as Hubbard, struck a similar tone.

"Anyone that has trained weightlifting at a high level knows this to be true in their bones: this particular situation is unfair to