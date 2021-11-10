Major League Soccer receives a ‘B’ for diversity hiring, according to a study.

According to the Associated Press, a racial and gender diversity study for Major League Soccer (MLS) revealed an increase in employing women following a four-year downturn.

The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida University wrote Wednesday’s report card. From the 2021 season onwards, TIDES looked into roles at league headquarters and inside franchises, according to the Associated Press.

MLS received a B score overall from TIDES, with an A for racial hiring and a C for gender hiring.

Even while gender hiring received a C, it was still an improvement, with a 74.7-point score up from 69.9 in 2020. According to the Associated Press, the league’s lowest gender score since 2007 was achieved.

The study’s biggest benefit, according to TIDES director and principal report author Richard Lapchick, was the gender shift, with four women currently serving as team chief executive officers/presidents.

In an email, Lapchick stated, “There is still tremendous space for development.” “However, in men’s professional and college sports, it has been the gender grading that have been the most problematic for numerous years. MLS has demonstrated how swiftly they can improve.” The league also received an A for its diversity initiatives, which included the appointment of Sola Winley as the league’s first chief diversity officer in February.

Winley told the Associated Press, “We are happy of the progress MLS is making in our employment standards and its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts.” “Change necessitates forethought and action, and we take this obligation very seriously.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The numerical scores for racial hiring (91.7, up from 90.7) and total hiring also improved (83.2, up from 80.3). Despite a methodology update that includes areas for club owners/investors, the study predicted that all report cards would receive somewhat lower marks.

The league’s New York office received good marks in racial hiring (A-plus), with people of color filling 40.3 percent of posts, and gender hiring (B-plus), with women filling 40.7 percent of roles. The league also received an A for its diversity initiatives, which included the formation of the league’s first diversity, equity, and inclusion committee and the appointment of Winley.

At the team level, the study gave head coaches and assistant coaches an A-plus in racial hiring, as well as a. This is a condensed version of the information.