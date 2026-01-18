Madueke Reflects on Nottingham Forest Draw, Eyes Inter Clash

Noni Madueke admitted his disappointment after his side’s 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest, but expressed confidence as Chelsea maintains their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Despite dominating possession and creating several key opportunities, Chelsea couldn’t break Forest’s defense, marking their second consecutive goalless draw in the league.

Frustrating but Positive Outcome

After the match at the City Ground on January 17, 2026, Madueke remained upbeat, acknowledging the need for improvement in front of goal. “It’s disappointing to draw for sure. We wanted to win the game, but we didn’t achieve that,” Madueke said. “We weren’t clinical enough in front of goal. I think they didn’t have a chance really at all; they didn’t really do anything to our goal. We had three or four big chances to win the game.”

Despite the frustration, Chelsea’s 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions was extended, which includes seven consecutive games in the Premier League. The result keeps them ahead of second-place teams, but Madueke pointed to a busy fixture list as Chelsea continues to juggle four major competitions.

Eyes on Champions League

The Blues now shift focus to their upcoming Champions League clash with Inter Milan, and Madueke emphasized the need for quick recovery. “We’re in four competitions, so we literally play, recover, play, recover, play,” he noted. “It’s a lot of games, but that’s the beauty of playing in England.” Chelsea remains confident that their consistency, despite recent challenges, will help them push forward as they prepare for another key European match.