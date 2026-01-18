Madueke and Martinelli Start for Arsenal Against Forest

Arsenal have made three changes to their lineup for today’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, with Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli both returning to the starting XI. The pair’s inclusion comes after a 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea on Wednesday, where they were both rested. David Raya also returns to the starting goalkeeping role, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga, who moves to the bench.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard are the two players to make way for Madueke and Martinelli. Cristhian Mosquera, who has been sidelined since December 3 due to an ankle injury, makes his return to the bench, adding depth to the squad for the match.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have made several alterations from the side that lost to Wrexham in the FA Cup last Friday. Their lineup bears more resemblance to the team that triumphed over West Ham United in their last Premier League fixture. The sole change sees Ibrahim Sangare take the place of Omari Hutchinson, who drops to the bench. Notably, Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is currently on loan from Arsenal, is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Arsenal Lineup

Starting XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Havertz, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.

Nottingham Forest Lineup

Starting XI: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Aina, Anderson, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Jesus.

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Luiz, Yates, Savona, McAtee, Hutchinson, Ndoye, Awoniyi.

