Madison Keys and Ben Shelton Lead U.S. Charge in Australian Open

Day six of the 2026 Australian Open saw top seeds and rising stars bring their A-game to Melbourne Park, captivating fans with gripping matches, thrilling upsets, and intense drama across all courts.

Madison Keys, the ninth seed from the United States, delivered a dominant performance in Rod Laver Arena, dispatching Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova with ease. After a tense first set, which Keys won in a tiebreak 7-6 (8-6), she powered through the second set 6-1, showcasing her lethal combination of precision and poise under pressure. Keys’ victory under the scorching Melbourne sun left no doubt about her championship aspirations.

Ben Shelton, the eighth seed, followed suit with an equally impressive showing, battling France’s Ugo Humbert in a four-set thriller. Shelton came out strong, winning the first set 6-3, but the match quickly turned into a test of endurance as both players traded tiebreaks. Shelton held his nerve, clinching the second and third sets 7-6 (7-2) and 7-6 (7-5), ultimately securing a hard-fought victory that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Upsets and Remarkable Recoveries

Elsewhere, Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the second seed, started strong against France’s Hugo Gaston, taking the first two sets 6-2 and 6-1. However, the match ended prematurely as Gaston was forced to retire, sparking disappointment among fans who had hoped to see more of the rising star’s resilience.

Naomi Osaka, seeded 16th, also faced an early challenge in her clash with Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic. After capturing the first set 6-3, Osaka found herself pegged back in the second, losing it 6-3. In a tense deciding set, the Japanese star showed her grit, securing a 6-4 win to advance.

On Margaret Court Arena, Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti staged a remarkable comeback, recovering from a first-set loss to Belgium’s Raphael Collignon. Musetti lost the opener 4-6 but fought back to take the next two sets 7-6 (7-3) and 7-5, before Collignon retired midway through the fourth set with Musetti leading 3-2.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, seeded fifth, handled Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan with ease, winning 6-4, 6-3. Swiss 10th seed Belinda Bencic also sent a strong message to the competition, dominating Britain’s Katie Boulter 6-0, 7-5.

On Court 5, Argentina’s Sebastian Baez survived a five-set thriller against France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, winning 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3. Spain’s Rafael Jodar also triumphed in a five-set match, ultimately edging out Japan’s Rei Sakamoto 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 5-7, 4-6, 6-3.

The doubles competition saw some intense action as well. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Clara Tauson came back from a set down to beat Lyudmyla Kichenok and Katie Volynets 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 6-4. On Court 6, France’s Varvara Gracheva defeated Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 2-6, 6-1, while Czech 16th seed Jakub Mensik fought his way back from two sets down to beat Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.

Australian fans had something to cheer for as James Duckworth overcame Croatia’s Dino Prizmic in five sets, 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

The day’s action saw additional notable performances, with Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini breezing past Maia Lumsden and Qianhui Tang 6-3, 6-2 in doubles, while the U.S.’s Eliot Spizzirri upset Brazil’s 28th seed Joao Fonseca 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

With top players advancing, including unexpected upsets and marathon matches, the 2026 Australian Open is shaping up to be an unforgettable tournament. As the draw narrows, fans can expect even more high-stakes drama in the coming days.