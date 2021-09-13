Macron’s former bodyguard faces charges of assaulting protesters.

President Emmanuel Macron’s former bodyguard appeared in court on Monday on allegations of assaulting two young demonstrators during an anti-capitalist protest in 2018, an episode that caused the president great discomfort after he pledged a “exemplary republic.”

Macron was compelled to fire Alexandre Benalla after a video surfaced showing him punching a young man and grabbing a young woman by the neck at a May Day rally in Paris. Macron had made honesty in office a cornerstone of his 2017 presidential campaign.

Even though he had just been given permission to join the rally as an observer, the former bouncer, now 30 years old, was wearing a police helmet.

The presidency was accused of a cover-up for neglecting to report Benalla to the police until the existence of the video was exposed two months after the incident by the French newspaper Le Monde.

“Benallagate” became Macron’s first significant test after he surged to the president on a promise to restore trust in government.

Despite the fact that his government survived two no-confidence votes in parliament, a Senate investigation panel that questioned key Macron advisers found “major flaws” in the administration’s handling of the scandal.

Benalla was accused with assault and interfering with police matters without authority.

He appeared at the Paris tribunal wearing a dark suit and a face mask, but made no statement to the scores of media waiting for him.

He has rejected the charges, claiming that he acted “on instinct” to assist officers in apprehending disruptive demonstrators.

“Of course, mistakes were made by me, but I can put up with a lot. And I’m by no means the only one to blame for the shipwreck. In his 2019 book, “What They Don’t Want Me To Say,” he stated, “I’m the scapegoat for the people in power.”

Benalla’s friend Vincent Crase, the former security chief of Macron’s centrist party, is also on trial for roughing up protestors at the demonstration.

Two police officers will also face charges of illegally disclosing surveillance footage to Benalla in order for him to claim his actions were legitimate.

Benalla began serving as Macron’s bodyguard in 2016, during what many saw as the politician’s dark horse presidential campaign, winning over the politician and his wife Brigitte with his inexhaustible energy.

After Macron’s victory in May 2017, he was appointed to a senior security position, and he became a trusted confidant and right-hand man who could be seen by Macron’s side in innumerable images.

"He became known as someone who could cure everything.