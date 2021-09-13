Macron’s Disgraced Ex-Bodyguard Faces Assault Charges.

On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron’s former bodyguard will stand trial for beating two people while acting as a police officer during a 2018 rally, in an event that has embarrassed France’s freshly elected leader.

Macron was obliged to remove Alexandre Benalla, now 30, when a video emerged showing him punching a young man and grabbing a young woman by the neck at a May Day rally in 2018. Macron had declared honesty in office a cornerstone of his campaign.

Although he had merely been given permission to join security personnel as an observer, the former bouncer was wearing a police helmet.

However, the president chose not to disclose the assault to the authorities, and it was only a few months later that the existence of the tape was exposed by the French newspaper Le Monde.

Officials denied any cover-up, but “Benallagate” became Macron’s first significant test after he won the president a year ago on the pledge of rebuilding a “exemplary republic.”

Despite the fact that his government survived two no-confidence votes in parliament, a Senate investigation panel that questioned key Macron advisers found “major flaws” in the administration’s handling of the scandal.

Benalla was accused with assault, as well as interfering with police matters without authority and using police insignia.

He claimed he acted “on instinct” to assist authorities in apprehending disruptive demonstrators.

Benalla’s friend Vincent Crase, the former security chief of Macron’s centrist party, is also on trial for roughing up protestors at the demonstration.

Two police officers will also face charges of illegally disclosing surveillance footage to Benalla in order for him to claim his actions were legitimate.

Before the trial, Benalla’s counsel declined to comment.

Crase’s lawyer, Christian Saint-Palais, told AFP that apprehending someone who is committing a crime is not criminal by law, and that his client reacted “spontaneously.”

Benalla began serving as Macron’s bodyguard in 2016, during what many saw as the politician’s dark horse presidential campaign, winning over the politician and his wife Brigitte with his inexhaustible energy.

After Macron’s victory in May 2017, he was appointed to a senior security position, and he became a trusted confidant and right-hand man who could be seen by Macron’s side in innumerable images.

A former senior campaign staffer noted, “He got noticed as someone who could fix all the practical problems extremely efficiently.”

“He was our Swiss Army knife, he thought of everything.”

He also secured perks usually reserved for top administration officials, including an apartment near the Elysee.