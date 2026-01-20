MacKinnon Achieves 1,100 Career Points in Avalanche Win Over Capitals

The Colorado Avalanche secured a crucial 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday, January 19, 2026, as Nathan MacKinnon reached a career milestone, recording his 1,100th NHL point. The star center, who was integral to the team’s success, scored twice and added an assist, propelling his team to snap a two-game skid. The Ball Arena crowd in Denver erupted as MacKinnon’s milestone came with just over three minutes left in the game, cementing his place among the 70 players in NHL history to achieve such a feat.

MacKinnon Powers Avalanche Through Shorthanded Roster

Despite being shorthanded due to injuries and last-minute absences, including the unexpected loss of Valeri Nichushkin before the game, MacKinnon’s performance was the key factor in the Avalanche’s victory. Colorado entered the game without several key players—Devon Toews and captain Gabe Landeskog—each sidelined with injuries. Even with the reshuffling of lines, including a quick promotion of Victor Olofsson, the team relied on their leader, MacKinnon, to carry them through the night.

The game got off to a rocky start for the Avalanche. After Parker Kelly opened the scoring with a tipped shot from Cale Makar in the first period, Washington quickly capitalized on a controversial tripping penalty against Colorado goalie Scott Wedgewood. Jakob Chychrun converted on the power play to tie the game at 1-1. However, the Avalanche regained control in the second period, with MacKinnon showcasing his brilliance. After drawing a penalty from Chychrun, MacKinnon took over the power play, dancing past three defenders before beating Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren with a stunning wrist shot for a 2-1 lead.

Olofsson added a second goal before Washington responded just 17 seconds later, with Alex Ovechkin setting up Ethen Frank to cut the lead to 3-2. However, the Avalanche struck back in the third period. After a brief challenge for goaltender interference negated a potential goal from MacKinnon and Cale Makar, MacKinnon showed his resilience. He stole the puck and assisted Artturi Lehkonen’s goal, giving Colorado a 4-2 lead. MacKinnon finished the night with his 38th goal of the season, securing the game and extending his lead as the NHL’s top scorer alongside Connor McDavid.

Scott Wedgewood, despite facing 24 shots, delivered a solid performance in net, stopping 22 attempts to help seal the win for Colorado. The victory was especially significant following a 7-3 loss to Nashville, offering a much-needed morale boost as the Avalanche look to continue their playoff push with a home game against the Anaheim Ducks coming up.

For MacKinnon, the 1,100-point milestone is just the latest achievement in an already illustrious career. Drafted first overall by Colorado in 2013, he has won multiple prestigious awards, including the Calder Trophy, Hart Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award. His leadership helped the Avalanche capture the Stanley Cup in 2022, and he has firmly established himself as one of the NHL’s elite players. With 405 goals and 695 assists in 917 career regular-season games, MacKinnon shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to build his legacy in the league.