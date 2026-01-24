MacIntyre’s Alfred Dunhill Triumph Elevates Him to Golf Elite

Bob MacIntyre has secured a landmark victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, claiming his second major title in front of a home crowd. The win not only marks a high point in MacIntyre’s career but also propels him to the eighth spot in the world rankings. The victory comes just after a tough week of heckling at Bethpage, where MacIntyre helped Team Europe secure a remarkable Ryder Cup win.

On Sunday, at the historic St Andrews course, the 29-year-old Scotsman delivered an impressive performance, finishing 18 under par. MacIntyre’s dominant display saw him finish four strokes ahead of second-place Tyrrell Hatton, with notable European players like Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick trailing behind. The win also brings with it a prize of just under £600,000, which will be a welcome addition to MacIntyre’s earnings.

A Challenging Week at Bethpage

The tournament’s weather conditions were far from ideal, with Storm Amy disrupting play and forcing the event to be reduced to 54 holes. Despite these challenges, MacIntyre remained focused and delivered a masterclass at the Home of Golf. He reflected on his performance, stating that Friday’s round at Kingsbarns was among the best golf he had ever played.

MacIntyre’s victory is all the more significant given the difficult conditions he faced last week. The golfer revealed the abuse he had received during the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, where he was mocked with jibes such as “milk bottle” and “Bobby Mac and Cheese.” Despite this, he managed to refocus and deliver one of the most impressive performances of his career.

MacIntyre’s triumph at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship follows his success at the Scottish Open the previous year. With his second major win, he is now firmly established among the world’s elite players, solidifying his place on the global golf stage.