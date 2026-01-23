MacIntyre Recalls Team Europe’s Legendary Ryder Cup Celebrations

Bob MacIntyre has opened up about the unforgettable celebrations that followed Team Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage, detailing the wild party and some memorable moments with his teammates. While the trophy itself was the highlight of the week, MacIntyre revealed that a giant Dairy Milk chocolate bar also became one of his favorite gifts, underscoring the personal touches that made the occasion even more special.

Unforgettable Celebrations and Beloved Traditions

The celebrations following Europe’s victory in New York felt almost like a continuation of their successful routine from the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. With Proclaimers’ “500 Miles” once again setting the tone for the team’s bus ride, MacIntyre explained that the night was as vibrant as ever, with the bus journey taking on legendary status. “Exact same. It was rinse and repeat,” he said with a smile, recounting the shared joy and camaraderie. “It was just magic, it’s the simplest thing to say, it was special.”

While the team reveled in the victory, MacIntyre and his teammates were treated to an array of gifts, from the iconic Ryder Cup pyjamas to a massive chocolate bar. The latter, a giant Dairy Milk, stood out as a particularly sweet surprise. “There’s been loads of stuff, but probably my favourite is a massive Dairy Milk. Yon size. That’s the best gift they can give me!” he laughed, underscoring the lightheartedness that defined their post-victory moments.

The party also featured plenty of humorous moments, including Coach Simon Shanks’ famous dad jokes, though MacIntyre admitted he didn’t always pay attention. “I don’t read them,” he said with a chuckle. “Simon is the king of dad jokes, I don’t really bother because I’ll be seeing him on Wednesday, and I’m sure he’ll crack another one.”

Luke Donald’s Leadership and Motivational Touches

Attention to detail was a hallmark of Captain Luke Donald’s leadership, and the celebrations were no exception. Motivational videos from tennis legends such as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray helped keep spirits high throughout the week. “We didn’t really need much motivation,” MacIntyre noted. “With everything going on, everything getting said, there was plenty of motivation in that team room.” Donald’s personal touch included quiet rooms, which provided a chance for the players to recharge before key moments in the competition. “There were like three quiet rooms, three beds… yeah, fine details,” MacIntyre recalled, highlighting the effort that went into creating a comfortable and focused environment.

Reflecting on his bond with the team, MacIntyre expressed his gratitude for being part of such a close-knit group. “There were 11 of us, and we called him [Luke Donald] ’11 and a brother,'” MacIntyre said. “It was just a special group of guys, and I’m just delighted to be part of them.” For the 29-year-old Scot, the victory and its aftermath were a testament to both the team’s talent and the enduring spirit of camaraderie that defined Europe’s triumph.