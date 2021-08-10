Lyon makes an initial bid for a disgruntled Liverpool winger, according to transfer rumors.

Olympique Lyonnais has been in contention for the Ligue 1 title for a long time, but has failed to win it since the 2007-08 season, owing to increased competition and a few missteps.

Last season, the team finished fourth after watching Lille defeat perennial favorites Paris Saint-Germain to win the Ligue 1 title.

Lyon has consistently finished in the top half of the league, but the club feels it now has a team capable of challenging for the title.

They’ve since selected Xherdan Shaqiri, a dissatisfied Liverpool striker, as their newest transfer target, with the hope of luring him away from Anfield.

After stints with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Stoke City, Shaqiri signed a five-year contract with Liverpool in 2018.

Liverpool is hopeful that Lyon’s approach for Xherdan Shaqiri will allow them to recoup roughly £13.75 million ($19 million) in order to let the Swiss winger play elsewhere, according to L’Equipe.

Shaqiri’s role in the club has dwindled year after year, and he now finds himself at the bottom of Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order.

Due to this development, Shaqiri has stated that he wishes to leave the club, and a move to Lyon may be the best option for him.

Lyon has made an initial bid for Shaqiri, according to The Athletic, but it falls far short of Liverpool’s rumored asking price.

Lyon is not alone in its pursuit of Shaqiri; Serie A clubs Lazio and Napoli have also expressed interest in the Swiss attacker.

Lyon has yet to announce any plans to boost its proposal.

In a statement with Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Shaqiri expressed his passion for Italian football and stated that he had his heart set on a move to Serie A.

“I told the Liverpool board that I’m looking forward to a new challenge. They accepted my decision and are currently considering offers to buy me,” he explained.

“Who isn’t enamored with the Italian way of life? The Italian passion for football is particularly evident. It’s a fact of life in Italy. The audience is incredible.”