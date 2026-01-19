Lyon Clinches Victory Over Brest to Jump to Fourth in Ligue 1

Olympique Lyonnais overcame Brest 2-1 at home on January 18, 2026, thanks to a dramatic performance that propelled them into fourth place in Ligue 1. The match, played at the Groupama Stadium, saw Lyon extend their strong run of form and maintain their push for European qualification.

Endrick’s Debut Assist Fuels Lyon’s Momentum

Despite dominating possession and attacking play, Lyon had to wait until the closing stages of the first half to break through. Pavel Sulc, who has been a standout performer for Lyon this season, opened the scoring in the 41st minute after rounding Brest’s goalkeeper, Gregoire Coudert, to slot home from a tight angle. The goal was Sulc’s eighth of the season, solidifying his position as one of the league’s most reliable forwards.

In stoppage time, Endrick, Lyon’s Brazilian talent on loan from Real Madrid, made a memorable debut assist. His perfectly weighted pass found Abner Vinicius, who unleashed a stunning shot from outside the area to double Lyon’s lead just before the break. “I’m motivated by helping the team,” Endrick said after the match, reflecting on his debut in the league. “That’s why I assisted Abner’s magnificent goal.” The assist followed a goal in the French Cup the previous weekend, marking a promising start to his Lyon career.

The second half saw Lyon continue to dominate, although Brest, despite being down to ten men after a 19th-minute red card to Romain Del Castillo for a foul on Nicolas Tagliafico, managed to find a late consolation. Junior Dina Ebimbe capitalized on a defensive lapse to pull one back for Brest in the 80th minute, but Lyon’s defense held firm to secure all three points.

The match stats underscored Lyon’s dominance. They controlled 70.9% of possession, completing 648 passes at a near-perfect 90.7% accuracy rate. In contrast, Brest struggled to impose themselves, managing just 265 passes and failing to win a single corner kick. Lyon also led in aerial duels, winning 14, while Brest’s defense, already undermanned, was under constant pressure.

Lyon’s victory saw them leapfrog Lille into fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings with 33 points, just two behind third-placed Marseille and 10 behind leaders Lens. The win also marked Lyon’s seventh consecutive triumph over Brest in 19 meetings, further enhancing their solid record against the Breton club.

Brest, meanwhile, will be disappointed not only with the result but with Del Castillo’s red card, which ultimately left them a man short for most of the game. Their attack, led by Del Castillo and Kamory Doumbia, struggled to make an impact, with Doumbia unable to break through Lyon’s disciplined defense.

Looking ahead, Lyon will aim to continue their push for a European spot, with upcoming fixtures against FC Metz and Lille. Brest, still in mid-table, faces a tough task against Toulouse as they look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat.