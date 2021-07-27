Lydia Jacoby’s hometown of Anchorage, Alaska, celebrates her Olympic gold medal in a viral video.

The photos of Lydia Jacoby celebrating her Olympic gold medal in swimming on Monday night can’t be explained by a simple podium stand or hugs on the swimming deck at the Tokyo Aquatic Center.

They’re more than fist pumps in the pool or jaw-dropping “wows” at the finish line.

Her victory may be traced back to the people of Seward, Alaska, who believed in the youngster when no one else did.

Jacoby was not only the first Alaskan to join the Olympic team, but she was also the first to medal. It was also gold.

Jacoby, who is only 17, defeated big heavyweights and a world record holder to win the 100-meter breaststroke title at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

As Jacoby sprinted down the 25 meters to secure the win, here’s how her hometown celebrated.

ELECTRIC.

Relive the experience. Lydia Jacoby’s friends and relatives in Seward, Alaska, encouraged her on to GOLD. pic.twitter.com/jjLWAlaljy #TokyoOlympics

— July 27, 2021, #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics)