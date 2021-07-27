Lydia Jacoby: Who Is She? A teen swimmer from Alaska upsets Lilly King to win gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Lydia Jacoby, an Olympic swimmer, is the latest adolescent to capture a surprise medal at Tokyo 2020. On Monday, the 17-year-old from Alaska won gold in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke final, beating out fellow Team USA swimmer Lilly King, the current world record holder and former Olympic champion.

Jacoby is the first Alaskan to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport of swimming.

According to the Team USA website, she was the first Alaskan to qualify for an Olympic Games and the second Alaskan to qualify for the Summer Games in any event.

Lydia Jacoby: Who Is She?

Jacoby was born in Anchorage, Alaska’s most populous city, in the south. She, on the other hand, grew up in Seward, a port city in the state’s southern portion.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, she is one of 11 juveniles who qualified for the US Olympic swimming team, and she is the fourth-youngest of the team’s 50 members.

According to a November 2020 article in Alaska’s Peninsula Clarion, Jacoby began swimming at the age of six. Her parents, both licensed boat captains, wanted to make sure she was safe in the water, so she learnt to swim.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.