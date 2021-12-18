Luxury automobiles, cigars, and a villa are among the Maradona items up for auction on Sunday.

Nearly 90 things once belonging to late Argentine football great Diego Maradona will go on the virtual auction block on Sunday in an international sale operated from Buenos Aires, ranging from a necktie to two BMW automobiles to a box of Cuban cigars — not to mention his parents’ home.

“At this point, we have 1,120 persons registered and eligible to bid in the auction,” the sale’s organizer, Adrian Mercado, told AFP on Saturday.

Minimum bids for the 87 pieces to be auctioned would range from $50 to $900,000, he said. Argentina’s officials ordered the sale after reaching a deal with the heirs to the 1986 world champion’s inheritance.

“The kids picked out a lot of his belongings,” Mercado said. “The family will keep the most sentimental artifacts, those with excellent memories and a lot of enthusiasm.” Maradona gave his parents the house in the Villa Devoto area of Buenos Aires in the 1980s, while “Number 10” was playing for professional team Boca Juniors.

“The years passed, the clubs, the stories, and the World Cups came and went, but the house on Cantilo (street) was always Maradona’s residence,” says a note on the auction’s website.

The villa he gifted his parents and where they resided until his death on November 25, 2020, is comfortable if not lavish and features a swimming pool, far from the modest home in an impoverished neighborhood where Maradona was born in 1960. It has a starting offer of $900,000 on it.

Two BMW automobiles, 2017 and 2016 models, are also up for bid, with minimum bids of $225,000 and $165,000, respectively.

A Hyundai vehicle with a base price of $38,000 is also available, as is a two-bedroom property in Mar del Plata (250 miles or 400 kilometers south of Buenos Aires) with a base price of $65,000.

A treadmill Maradona used when coaching a club in Dubai ($3,500 minimum), a photo of the football legend with late Cuban leader Fidel Castro ($400), and a humidor of Cuban cigars ($300) are also on sale.

However, unlike early predictions, a handwritten letter signed by Castro will not be auctioned.

Judge Luciana Tedesco has ordered that ties, caps, boots, and sports gear, as well as six televisions, furniture, gym equipment, paintings, and photos, be auctioned.

The auction will begin at 11:00 a.m. (14H00 GMT) on Sunday and will run two hours, according to Mercado.

