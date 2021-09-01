Luuk Kluiters explains why Everton’s move was not completed despite an agreement being reached.

After finalizing his move to Lille, Luuk Kluiters explained why he didn’t sign for Everton in the summer.

The teenage defender was on the Blues’ radar as they sought defensive reinforcements for their under-23s squad during the transfer window.

The Washington Newsday reported in July that the 18-year-old was on trial at Finch Farm and that the club was interested in signing the AZ Alkmaar prodigy.

This came following a deadlock in the pursuit of Wigan defender James Carragher, with the two parties unable to agree on a deal.

Kluiters has now disclosed that Everton had an agreement in place to sign him, but that a work visa could not be obtained to make the move legal.

“A couple weeks ago, I made a deal with Everton,” the defender posted on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, I was unable to obtain a work permit, and the agreement fell through. Still, I’d like to express my gratitude to Everton for the opportunity.

“Thanks to God, a new door has opened for me, and I am overjoyed to have signed my first contract with this wonderful club @losclive.

“The hard work continues, as it always does. “I’m looking forward to the upcoming season.”

Kluiters has completed his free move from AZ Alkmaar and will now join the Ligue 1 winners.