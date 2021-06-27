Luton Town have announced the acquisition of Morecambe forward Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Luton Town have announced the signing of Morecambe striker Carlos Mendes Gomes for an undisclosed price.

Last season, the 22-year-old scored 16 goals to help the Shrimps win promotion to League One via the play-offs, including the extra-time winner from the penalty spot in the final at Wembley against Newport.

The Hatters beat off competition to sign Mendes Gomes, their sixth summer signing.

“We spotted Carlos a long time ago, watched him, and then got to a stage where we agreed with Morecambe, who have been fantastic to deal with,” Luton manager Nathan Jones said on the club’s official website.

“Then I met him, and I must say, he was a delight to meet. He’s a beautiful person, and the tale of his upbringing through football is incredible. If I’m being honest, I was very aware of this when I was recruiting him.

“He had a number of offers from Championship clubs, so I had to be certain that we would be able to persuade him to come down south, because all of the others were closer to home – and he’s a big family man.

“However, my team and I, as well as his agents, spent hours together. We met his family, who are quite close, and we are ecstatic to have him. We truly believe he has a chance.

“He has a great deal of talent and a great deal of character. He’s showed incredible courage, as you saw in the play-off final when he scored the penalty, and we believe we’ve found someone who can help us now as well as in the future.”