Luther James-Wildin and Chris Lines have signed new contracts with Stevenage.

Since joining Boro from Nuneaton Town in 2018, defender James-Wildin has made over 100 appearances for the club.

Following his mid-season arrival from Northampton, veteran midfielder Lines played 20 times for the club last season.

“We are thrilled that Luther has chosen to sign a new term with the football club,” Stevenage manager Alex Revell said on the club’s official website.

“He is a consummate professional who put up a strong showing last season.

“He exudes boundless energy and excitement, and he is continuously striving to learn and grow. He’s the type of player we’d like to have at the club to help us progress.

“Chris has had a significant impact both on and off the field. He brings a wealth of experience to us, having already been promoted three times in his career.

“He brings a calmness and quality to our game, and he is always looking to develop and work hard every day to ensure he is in top shape.

“Keeping this group of players together was a top goal for us, and we’re in fantastic shape now that Chris and Luther have re-signed. The ability to keep players together promotes consistency and a sense of belonging.”