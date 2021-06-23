Luke Shaw of England was concerned about a damaged wrist ligament ahead of Euro 2020.

Luke Shaw has disclosed that he sustained a damaged ligament in his wrist near the end of the season, which he feared would prevent him from competing in Euro 2020.

The Manchester United left-back had a strong season at Old Trafford, and as a result, he was recalled to the national team.

Injuries have hampered his career, and the 25-year-old was concerned that another setback might prevent him from joining Gareth Southgate’s selection.

Shaw was snubbed at left-back for England’s 1-0 triumph over Croatia on Sunday, despite his recent form, with Kieran Trippier – who generally plays on the right side of defence – favoured.

Shaw, however, was first and foremost grateful to have been able to return to the Three Lions’ ranks after suffering a wrist injury.

In recent weeks, the former Southampton man has been seen with a strapped wrist, and when queried about the injury, he said: “I’ve just torn the ligaments over the top of my wrist.” It isn’t too bad; there isn’t a break — just ligament damage.”

While asked if he was concerned about missing the Euros as a result, Shaw said: “A little bit at one point because when I was getting treatment at the club, obviously I had an MRI scan and stuff like that.

“The doctor examined it and couldn’t find anything wrong with it where the main ligament was, so he had to refer it to a specialist.

“I was a little concerned because I feared that if it was the terrible one, I would have to undergo surgery or something.

“He didn’t say anything, and I was a little worried, but then I got the results the next morning, and it wasn’t as awful as they had feared, so I was fine.”

Shaw was included as one of two recognized left-backs in Southgate’s 26-man squad after being passed fit.

However, it was Atletico Madrid full-back Trippier who was chosen, and while Shaw was sad to be left out, he.