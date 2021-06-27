Luke Shaw dismisses Jose Mourinho’s criticism, saying, “Clearly I’m in his thoughts a lot.”

Luke Shaw has laughed off his former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s latest criticism, stating that he is “in Mourinho’s head.”

The pair’s relationship was acrimonious throughout Mourinho’s stint at Old Trafford, with Shaw being singled out on multiple occasions.

Mourinho was never a fan of the 25-year-old, but since his dismissal in December 2018, he has resurrected his career.

Shaw has reclaimed his position in Gareth Southgate’s team and has started the previous two Euro 2020 matches at left-back, despite only earning one England cap while vying for a starting slot with United.

Mourinho has continued to attack Shaw, despite not working with him for more than two years. Shaw was the most expensive teenager in the world when he went to United in 2014.

Shaw’s set-piece delivery in England’s 1-0 win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday, which saw England win Group D, was underwhelming to Mourinho, who was speaking as a radio analyst.

Shaw disagreed with Mourinho’s assessment of the service, which he described as “very poor” and “dramatically bad,” and wondered why he was still being chased by his former coach.

He said, “To be honest, I don’t really comprehend it.”

“I don’t understand why he’s still ranting and pointing his finger at me. I didn’t think the set-pieces were as bad as he made them out to be.

“In the second half, I suppose I did a corner that didn’t get over the first man. However, that was only one of three possibilities. I don’t think the other two or three were as “dramatically awful” as he implies.

“Look, he needs to get back to work. He has a point of view that he wants to share. I’ve grown accustomed to his speaking terrible things about me, so I ignore it. I ignore it and move on with my life. I basically pay attention to what the coaching staff says and what Gareth says, and that’s about it.

It's nothing new to me.