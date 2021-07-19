Luke Prokop makes history as the first active NHL player to come out as gay.

Luke Prokop, a Nashville Predators prospect, came out as gay on Twitter on Monday, becoming the first openly homosexual player under contract with a National Hockey League franchise.

While the previous year and a half has been chaotic, it has also allowed Prokop to discover his true self. “I’m no longer afraid to be myself. Today, I am pleased to announce to the world that I am gay.”

In his statement, Prokop shared a bit of his background, adding that playing in the NHL has always been a dream of his. He also thanked his friends, family, and agents for being there for him “every step of the process.”

Prokop spent four years with the Calgary Hitman junior league team before being picked in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft by the Nashville Predators.

According to Prokop’s statement, he wants to make sure that everyone is welcome in the hockey community, and he wants to learn more about the LGBTQIA+ community and the people who helped him come out.

“This is only the start of my adventure, and I’m looking forward to seeing where it leads me, both in hockey and in life. Thank you very much!” Prokop penned the text.

