Luke Littler Triumphs at Inaugural Saudi Arabia Darts Masters

Luke Littler, the 19-year-old darts prodigy, claimed the inaugural Saudi Arabia Darts Masters title on January 20, 2026, in a thrilling 8-5 victory over Michael van Gerwen. The triumph marks a significant milestone in the young star’s meteoric rise within the world of darts, cementing his status as one of the sport’s brightest emerging talents.

A High-Drama Tournament

The inaugural Saudi Arabia Darts Masters, part of the World Series of Darts, proved to be a stage for high-octane drama, and Littler delivered some of his most electrifying performances to date. Having turned 19 just a day before the final, Littler showcased resilience and precision throughout the tournament, becoming the youngest player to win the event in its debut year. Despite entering the tournament with expectations, Littler faced a difficult road to the final, overcoming a series of tough opponents along the way.

In the opening round, Littler dispatched Paul Lim, a veteran of the sport, 6-1. Although Littler’s 89.33 average was unremarkable by his usual standards, it was enough to see him through. Lim managed to take a leg with a 96 checkout, but Littler’s early 14-dart legs set the tone for his successful run. From there, Littler faced a much-anticipated rematch against Gian van Veen, who had been hoping to avenge a resounding 7-1 defeat by Littler at the World Championship just weeks earlier. Van Veen stormed to a 3-0 lead in the quarterfinals, but Littler displayed remarkable composure, fighting back to secure a 6-4 victory and a place in the semifinals.

The semifinals were no less challenging, as Littler took on the formidable Gerwyn Price, who had narrowly edged Luke Humphries 6-5 in his quarterfinal. Littler won a hard-fought match, prevailing 7-5, and advancing to his first Saudi Arabia Darts Masters final.

Final Showdown with Van Gerwen

The final was a highly anticipated battle between the youth of Littler and the experience of Van Gerwen, who had been in impressive form throughout the tournament. Van Gerwen, fresh off his victory at the Bahrain Darts Masters, was expected to challenge Littler for the title. The match began with both players in fierce competition, with neither able to build a significant lead early on. Littler, however, found his rhythm as the game progressed, producing crucial trebles and finishing legs at critical moments. Despite some moments of brilliance from Van Gerwen, Littler’s consistent scoring proved too much, and he claimed an 8-5 victory to win the title.

Although none of the 16 players in the tournament managed a nine-dart leg, Littler’s triumph marked a major achievement in his young career. He celebrated his victory with visible joy, reflecting on the win and his overall performance throughout the event. “I definitely felt good up there and I can’t wait to be back tomorrow,” Littler remarked after his opening win, foreshadowing the confidence that would carry him through to the final victory.

For Van Gerwen, the defeat was a rare setback in an otherwise stellar month. However, his run to the final reinforced his position as one of darts’ most consistent players. As the inaugural Saudi Arabia Darts Masters drew to a close, Littler’s name was firmly etched in the history books of the sport, with fans and pundits alike eager to see what this rising star will achieve next.

The Dutchman said: “I think he played absolutely incredible.

“Going 4-0 down didn’t help me. Fair play to him. He has had a fantastic tournament.

“I am still there. I always give my best. I never stop fighting. But I cannot complain this time.

“When you play Luke, you have to perform your A-game. Anything else isn’t enough. Sometimes you have to take it on the chin and move on.”

There was no Golden Bullseye attempt in the end even though organisers had stumped up a £75,000 bonus for a nine-darter and then another £75,000 for a 10-dart Bull shot.

Littler went close to achieving a nine-darter on a few occasions in the 6-4 quarter-final win over Gian van Veen but got as far as the seventh dart in the sequence.