Luke Littler Claims Inaugural Saudi Darts Masters Title, Eyes Birthday Celebration

Luke Littler, the 19-year-old darting sensation, made history by clinching the inaugural Saudi Arabia Darts Masters title in Riyadh with an 8-5 victory over world number one Michael van Gerwen. The win marked his second World Series title of the year, adding a significant trophy to his collection and setting the stage for a birthday celebration that promises to be as memorable as his victory.

Speaking after the match, Littler reflected on his achievement with a smile, noting that the triumph was a perfect way to mark his birthday, which falls the following day. “I’m very happy to win. We’re going to Dubai with my family and girlfriend to celebrate,” he said. “I didn’t have much luck last week in Bahrain, but I’m really glad to have come to Saudi Arabia and been the first winner here.” Littler’s triumph came on the back of a solid performance throughout the tournament, which included a quarterfinal win over Gian van Veen and a semifinal victory over Gerwyn Price, avenging his Bahrain defeat.

Unforgettable Final

The final was a masterclass of composure from Littler, who surged to a 4-0 lead over van Gerwen before a mid-match break disrupted his momentum. “I wish I’d stayed on stage,” Littler admitted. “There wasn’t a break. Michael got into it, but I found my form again and was glad to finish strong.” Van Gerwen, despite a slow start, tried to claw his way back but was unable to recover from the early deficit. “You know when you play Luke, you have to perform your A-game. Anything less just isn’t enough,” van Gerwen said, acknowledging Littler’s exceptional performance.

For van Gerwen, the result was a setback, but his efforts in the Middle East were far from futile. He had already won the Bahrain Darts Masters earlier in the week and made it to the final in Riyadh after defeating Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall in the earlier rounds. “I can’t complain, Luke played a fantastic tournament,” said the Dutch star. “I’ll be back next year with the goal of winning.” His comments reflected the positive energy surrounding the event, with both players praising the warm reception from Saudi fans who were witnessing their first darts tournament.

Despite his victory, Littler did express one regret. The young darting prodigy was unable to secure the £150,000 prize for hitting a nine-darter during the event, an added incentive for players in Riyadh. The prize included an extra £75,000 for hitting the bullseye following a nine-dart finish. Littler came close twice against van Veen, throwing seven perfect legs but falling short of the elusive nine-darter. “It’s always on everyone’s mind when you’re playing, and if you miss that first treble, it’s gutting,” he said. “But hopefully, someone can hit a nine-darter next year.” Despite missing out on the prize, Littler’s victory marked an unforgettable milestone in the history of the Saudi Darts Masters.