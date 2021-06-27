Luke Armstrong, a former Hartlepool striker, has joined Harrogate Town.

Luke Armstrong, a striker from Salford, has joined Harrogate Town.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Hartlepool, where he scored 15 goals in 31 league appearances, including one in the play-off final victory against Torquay last Sunday.

Armstrong told the club’s website, “I’m over the moon.” “As soon as I heard about it, I thought it would be the ideal opportunity for me to get into the league and work for a club that had a fantastic debut season in the EFL.

“Talking to the management, he has big plans, and it’s a real family club, which will be ideal for me to restart my career.”