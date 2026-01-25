Luka Doncic Returns to Dallas as Lakers Face Mavericks in Rivalry Week Showdown

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night for a highly anticipated clash that was more than just a regular season matchup. The game marked Luka Doncic’s return to the American Airlines Center, this time in Lakers colors following a blockbuster trade that reshaped both teams’ futures. The contest was a significant test for Dallas, who were eager to prove they could thrive in the post-Doncic era, while the Lakers aimed to extend their dominance in the head-to-head series.

Doncic’s Return to Dallas

A year ago, Luka Doncic was the face of the Mavericks. Now, as a member of the Lakers, he’s leading Los Angeles with an average of 33.4 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game. His first return to Dallas was memorable—he torched his former team with seven three-pointers, guiding the Lakers to a 15-point victory. In the build-up to the game, many expected another explosive performance from the NBA’s top scorer, with betting lines pegging him at over 33.5 points and 3.5 made threes.

But the Mavericks, despite being without their former star, were ready to fight back. Coming into the game, they were riding a three-game home win streak and a four-game overall winning streak, buoyed by the performances of rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, who had been averaging 18.8 points per game. Flagg, the No. 1 draft pick, along with Naji Marshall, who had dropped 30 points in a win over Golden State, was leading a Dallas squad eager to prove they can be competitive without Doncic.

Injury Woes and High Stakes

The stakes were high as both teams faced key injuries. Dallas was still missing Kyrie Irving, who has been sidelined with a torn ACL since March 2025, while Anthony Davis, the Lakers’ star acquired in the same trade, was out with a hand injury. The Mavericks’ injury list was extensive, with players like Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Dante Exum all unavailable. The Lakers were also missing Austin Reaves and Adou Thiero, forcing both teams to dig deep into their rotations.

Despite these setbacks, the game promised fireworks. The Mavericks were averaging 117.2 points per game over their last 10 games, and their opponents were managing 112 points in that span. The Lakers, meanwhile, averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 47.9%. Both teams were vulnerable defensively, with the Mavericks allowing 116.6 points per game and the Lakers conceding 113.4.

Los Angeles came into the game with a 26-17 record, sixth in the Western Conference, while Dallas, sitting at 19-26 and 12th in the West, had been showing improvement, especially at home. The Lakers had won their last three encounters with Dallas, and had a flawless 5-0 record in games decided by fewer than four points. The Mavericks, however, were looking to build on their recent success and turn their season around.

LeBron James, still playing at a high level at 38, was another key figure for Los Angeles. He had been averaging 22.5 points per game, with 22.4 points over his last 10 games. DeAndre Ayton had also been contributing with 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest. For Dallas, much of the focus was on Flagg and Marshall, who had been stepping up in the absence of Irving and Davis.

As tip-off approached, fans in Dallas were eager to see if Doncic’s emotions would fuel another high-scoring game, or if the Mavericks’ young talent would rise to the challenge. The game was a critical one for both teams, as the Western Conference playoff race intensifies, with each win becoming increasingly important.

The action unfolded with both teams battling for supremacy. Fans across the country tuned in, knowing that the outcome would have major implications on both teams’ playoff hopes. Would the Lakers continue their dominance, or would the Mavericks’ new generation step up and assert themselves in this heated rivalry? With both sides hungry for a win, the rivalry was only set to intensify in the games to come.