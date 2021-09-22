Luka Doncic has been named the NBA’s ‘Best Player To Build Around,’ beating out Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On a list compiled by Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, Luka Doncic was selected the best young player to develop around for the next ten years.

“His game isn’t quite as similar to LeBron’s (James) as people seem to believe, but there aren’t many other [comparisons]for Luka,” Bailey wrote.

“The former is one of the three to five finest players in NBA history, and the only guy to win more games against replacement players than Luka in his age-21 season.”

Doncic has been generating buzz since he was a 16-year-old in Europe, destroying veteran basketball players.

Many consider Doncic to be the finest player in the 2018 NBA draft, and his performance over the years speaks for itself.

Many believe Doncic is overhyped because he puts up numbers without winning games, but before guiding the Phoenix Suns to their first Finals berth in nearly three decades, Devin Booker was dubbed the same way.

To his credit, Doncic is already an excellent scorer, but it is his defense that most people are concerned about.

As a defensive player in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks guard has yet to acclimate to the way fouls are called, spending more time arguing to the officials than going back on defense.

Doncic has an NBA career average of 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and one steal per game.

His offensive game, though, still has two major flaws: three-point shooting and free throws.

When plays break down, the Slovenian has a tendency to settle for stepback threes, resulting in his 33.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc on 2.7 makes in 8.1 tries.

Doncic struggles to convert free throws while drawing as many fouls as he does every game.

Despite averaging 7.6 tries per game in the NBA, he has only made 5.6 of them, for a respectable but dismal 73.5 percent success rate.

The Mavericks guard has made it a habit to draw fouls, but he still needs to convert those shots and develop the confidence to shoot from the free line in crunch time.

After Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Steph Curry have retired, Doncic’s balanced all-around game, combined with his age, makes him the next best superstar.

To offer Doncic extra shooters on the wings, the Mavericks chose to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. and sign both Sterling Brown and Reggie Bullock in free agency.

