Luis Suarez sends a message of retirement to a former Liverpool teammate.

Following his retirement, Luis Suarez sent a message to former Liverpool teammate Maxi Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s final game as a professional footballer took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when his Newell’s Old Boys drew 0-0 with Banfield.

Rodriguez started the game and played 58 minutes before being replaced by Newell, who gave Rodriguez a fantastic send-off.

The entire stadium erupted in excitement and chants for Rodriguez as his name was called, which was followed by a fireworks display.

Last month, the 40-year-old announced his retirement, ending a 20-year playing career in which he made 611 appearances and scored 173 goals.

Rodriguez joined Liverpool as one of Rafa Benitez’s final acquisitions at Anfield in January 2010 and quickly established himself as a fan favorite on Merseyside.

Before leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2013, Rodriguez played alongside Luis Suarez on the pitch.

Suarez wrote a message to his former Liverpool team-mate Rodriguez on Twitter after Rodriguez’s farewell game.

In a translated tweet, Suarez wrote, “Dear friend, yesterday was a very wonderful day not only for you but for all the people who love football.”

“You will retire professionally in a BIG way, not only as a player, but as a GREAT HUMAN BEING.”

“I’d want to congratulate you on your OUTSTANDING track record.”

Rodriguez made 73 appearances for Liverpool and scored 17 goals before departing in 2012 to rejoin his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina.

He was instrumental in Liverpool’s League Cup victory in 2012, scoring one of the Reds’ goals in a 2-0 quarter-final victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.