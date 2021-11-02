Luis Suarez recalls the phone call that prevented him from leaving Liverpool.

Luis Suarez has revealed how a phone conversation from Brendan Rodgers convinced him not to leave Liverpool after only 18 months with the club.

When Atletico Madrid visits Anfield on Wednesday for their Champions League Group B match, Suarez will make his latest return to his old haunt.

The 34-year-old striker joined Liverpool from Ajax in January 2011 and scored 82 goals in 133 games before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2014 for £70 million.

However, with the resignation of Kenny Dalglish as manager in 2012, the Uruguayan confesses he considered quitting until meeting with new manager Rodgers.

“I’d been at Liverpool for almost a year and a half when Brendan took over in July 2012,” Suarez explained.

“At the time, I had opportunities to sign with other clubs who were contacting me, but he called me while I was on vacation in Uruguay to tell me that he had a different mindset, that he wanted to change the club and its philosophy, that he wanted the club to return to the Champions League and fight for big trophies, and that he was going to make the team play great football.”

“He asked me to believe in him and to put my faith in him. That was a fun conversation. I admired his convictions and the philosophy he wanted to impose at Liverpool, so I told my agent and the club that I didn’t want to leave and that I wanted another chance to succeed at the club.

“That year wasn’t quite what we had hoped for, but the ideas were already evident.”

Suarez also went into greater detail about his negotiations with then-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, which resulted in his abandoning his attempt to force a trade to Arsenal and almost propelling the Reds to the Premier League title.

“Then the 2012/13 season came along, and I wanted to join for Arsenal because they had been in the Champions League every season prior to that,” he told UEFA.com.

"I had a few more conversations with the coach and with Gerrard. He was the one who persuaded me. "I told him I wanted to continue to be successful."