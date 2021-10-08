Luis Suarez, a former Liverpool striker, has launched a new attack on Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

Luis Suarez, the former Liverpool striker, has retaliated against Barcelona and manager Ronald Koeman for his departure from the Camp Nou.

Suarez was basically dragged out of the club against his will last summer, and the Uruguayan has publicly criticized the club’s handling of his departure.

Despite demonstrating his unquestionable quality over a number of years at Liverpool, the prolific forward was forced to practice away from the first team and informed by Koeman over the phone that he was no longer needed.

Barcelona would later come to regret this decision, as the 34-year-old led Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title in his debut season with Diego Simeone’s team.

Suarez has thrown further light on his controversial decision to a La Liga opponent, with Koeman under increasing pressure as Barcelona’s difficulties persist.

According to Marca, he informed Gerard Romero’s ‘Jijantes FC’ Twitch channel, “The Koeman phone call to tell me that he wasn’t counting on me lasted 40 seconds.”

“It is not the way to get rid of a legend,” Suarez remarked.

“He informed me first that I would not be in his plans, and then that if I did not resolve my contract, I would be forced to play (in the season’s first game) against Villarreal.”

“He lacked the personality to tell me straight out if he didn’t love me or if it was the club who didn’t love me.”

Suarez went on to describe the ‘difficult period’ his family had when he was held in limbo by Barcelona.

Lionel Messi, who was denied the option to go on his own terms last summer, was also having issues with the La Liga giants.

“Because of everything I devoted to the club, those were incredibly difficult days.” “After the call, I chatted with Sofa (his wife) and Leo,” Suarez recalled.

“Because of everything, it was a difficult year.” Messi requested that I go, and I did so.

“The two families were having a terrible time. I was in a bad way when I got home after training.” After two games, Barcelona is at the bottom of their Champions League group, and Suarez was able to inflict even more pain on his former club. “The summary has come to an end.”