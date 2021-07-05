Luis Enrique explains why Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara was left out of Spain’s squad.

When asked why he keeps leaving Thiago Alcantara out of his starting XI at Euro 2020, Spain boss Luis Enrique gave a mysterious explanation.

So far, the Liverpool midfielder has only made three substitute appearances at the European Championships, and he wasn’t introduced to the action until late in extra time in Spain’s penalty shootout victory over Switzerland.

Despite completing the season strongly at Anfield, the 30-year-status old’s in the squad is unlikely to change as Spain prepares to face Italy in the semi-finals at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Enrique was effusive in his admiration for Thiago, but elusive in his explanation of why the midfielder was only used as a squad member during the tournament.

He told reporters, “Thiago is a really talented player.” “You know about his talent, and everyone knows about it, but we have a good squad, and I try to give them minutes.

“He’s a valuable asset to the group since he’s an experienced player, and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“After that, I have to make a decision, and my decision speaks for itself.”