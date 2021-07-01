Luis Enrique expects a difficult night for Spain against a “very formidable” Switzerland.

Spain’s coach, Luis Enrique, insists his team is not complacent heading into Friday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final in St Petersburg versus Switzerland.

In the last 16, Switzerland stunned France, and Enrique’s team will face Belgium or Italy in the semi-finals as underdogs rather than favorites.

At a press conference, Enrique stated, “The reality is that Switzerland won, and nothing else counts.”

“The good thing for us is that both teams know each other really well. We just returned from the Nations League.”

In their first Nations League match, Spain won 1-0 in Madrid in October, but were held 1-1 in Basel the following month.

“They’ll be a tough side to face, and I don’t think there will be any big names for the fans to recognize, but they’re a fantastic group of players,” Enrique said.

“They’re a match for us in terms of pushing and attacking, so it’ll be very difficult for us.”

Both clubs require extra time in their tense last-16 games. Spain lost a 3-1 lead in normal time before winning 5-3 in extra time against Croatia.

Switzerland scored twice in the last minutes to draw the game 3-3 before prevailing 5-4 on penalties after a 90-minute stalemate.

Enrique flatly rejected that his players were exhausted, adding, “No.”

It will have no effect on us.

“If you look at the numbers, we have some incredible folks in the backroom, and the numbers are extremely impressive.

“I believe in each and every one of the 24 players. Physical issues are just as serious as psychological issues. You may not be running as well as you should be if something isn’t quite right in your thoughts.

“I feel it is a mental rather than a physical problem, because we are in good physical shape.”

After their heroics against France, Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said he and his players were not satisfied with reaching the tournament’s last eight.

“We need to be hungry and greedy again to advance to the next round,” the Sarajevo native says. (This is a short essay.)