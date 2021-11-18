Luis Diaz’s agent comments on Liverpool’s alleged interest in the Porto star.

Given his current form, Luis Diaz’s agency believes it’s “natural” for clubs like Liverpool to be interested in the Colombian international.

This season, Diaz has impressed both domestically and in the Champions League, attracting interest from a number of clubs around Europe.

The 24-year-old made an impression for his country at the Copa America this summer, scoring against Peru, Argentina, and Brazil. Diaz’s flashy flicks and stunts also went popular on social media, with a number of them lighting up timelines.

That enthusiasm has carried over into the current season, with the Colombian putting up a strong performance for his team.

He has nine goals in 11 games in the Portuguese top flight, as well as goals in the Champions League versus Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Everton sought to sign Diaz in the summer as part of a deal in which James Rodriguez would have moved to Porto. Rodriguez, on the other hand, stayed with the Toffees until joining Al-Rayyan, making a transfer to Goodison Park financially untenable for Diaz.

He’s been linked with Champions League clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea in recent weeks.

His agent, Carlos Van Strahalen, told Radio Renascenca (via Sport Witness) that this comes as no surprise.

He said, “It’s typical.” “If a player performs well, if he begins to stand out, if the majority of the Portuguese League deems him the best player, if he is the top scorer and is creating a high-level Champions League, that interest is normal.”

“Can he get out of Porto?” “I’m not sure.” Diaz’s current Porto deal appears to include a €80 million release clause, implying that any potential suitors will have to make a substantial offer to secure his signature.

On Wednesday, when Porto visits Anfield in the Champions League, the Reds will get a first-hand look at Diaz.