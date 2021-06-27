Lucas Digne’s injury is the latest in a string of setbacks for the Everton defender.

Lucas Digne isn’t giving up on his dream of playing for France in the Euro 2020 knockout round.

Digne’s campaign appeared to be finished when he left the game against Portugal earlier this week with a thigh injury, less than seven minutes after coming on at half-time.

On Monday night, France will face Switzerland in the last 16, and Digne’s recovery will hinge on the next 24 hours.

France’s other left-back option, Lucas Hernandez, is out with a knee injury and is classified as highly doubtful for the encounter in Bucharest.

After being forced off against Portugal, Digne was visibly agitated and worried that his tournament was gone.

The Blues defender joined the club in the summer of 2018 after missing out on a place in the World Cup squad owing to a lack of game time at club level.

Digne has 112 appearances for Everton and was quickly re-instated in the French side. He is now hoping to be able to play tomorrow night.