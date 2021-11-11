Lucas Digne outlines Everton’s new role in Rafa Benitez’s system and admits to’mistakes.’

Lucas Digne has spoken out about the new defensive duty he has been assigned by Rafa Benitez at Everton.

Since his summer move to Merseyside from Barcelona, the France international has constantly provided a dangerous outlet for the Blues down the left flank.

Despite producing 18 chances from that area of the pitch in the Premier League this season, he has yet to pick up an assist.

Much of this could be attributed to Benitez’s need for Digne to play a different role.

The 28-year-old has stated that he has been told to remain back more regularly and focus on defensive duties first, while yet knowing that he can push forward and support the attack when the occasion arises.

“My prospects of going forward depend more on the situation in the game than they did previously,” Digne told evertontv.

“This season, the manager has instructed me to play more defensively, to stay back a little more and maintain a better balance for the team.”

“Then, on occasion, I can drive forward, but only when it is in the best interests of the team.” As a left-back, my first task is to defend.

“If the manager instructed me to defend 100% of the time, I would defend 100% of the time.”

“If what you’re being asked to do is for the team’s good, that’s the end of the conversation.” You complete the task assigned to you by the boss.

“We want to compete at the top of the table, so if I have to defend until the end of the season to get us there, that’s OK.”

Last time out, Everton held Spurs to a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park right before the international break, keeping their first clean sheet since September.

Digne returned to the Blues’ lineup after missing the previous match against Wolves due to injury, and he was instrumental in preventing Antonio Conte’s side from scoring.

And while the defender believes his team has been unlucky to concede in some games, he also admits that defensive errors have cost them.

“Any clean sheet benefits the entire team,” Digne says. “The summary has come to an end.”