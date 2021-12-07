Lucas Digne must confront his tough Everton reality, which was already apparent before to Rafa Benitez’s arrival.

After the Arsenal game, the vibe was tremendous — Everton had dragged us all back in!

Goodison Park was bouncing, bouncing, bouncing, bouncing, bouncing, bouncing, bouncing, bouncing, bouncing, bouncing, bouncing, bouncing,

After a terrible few weeks, it felt great to finally wake up with a grin on your face and a spring in your step and talk about a good article.

Lucas Digne, who was left out of Rafa Benitez’s matchday squad, was the one who missed out on it all.

Rafa’s remarks on the Digne situation were interesting to hear, and it was unexpected to see him leave out.

If there’s a problem, it’s up to the two of them to solve it on the inside.

Fingers crossed that they can work out any issues on a one-on-one basis.

As a left-back myself, I can appreciate the quality of Digne’s performances when he initially arrived at the club; they were outstanding.

We know Rafa has stated that he would prefer to see him defend more than attack, and I believe the player has failed on this front and cannot be blaming the manager.

He didn’t do it under Carlo Ancelotti last season either. He’s undoubtedly spent the last 18 months playing at a lower level than when he first joined the football club.

His duty is to stop crosses, which he hasn’t done recently, and his role when he gets forward is to get the ball into the opposition box, which he did when he first arrived at the club, but he appears to be extremely timid now, taking an extra touch, which also dates back to the former manager.

Digne should examine himself in the mirror. Yes, he’ll be disappointed not to be a member of the squad, but perhaps he’s unconsciously convinced that he doesn’t face any competition.

You never go out there intending to play poorly, but there’s no one to keep him at that level.

He had Leighton Baines there when he initially came in, and he understood that if he dropped his levels, Leighton would come into the side, but with two left-backs departing in the summer, he might have been left on. “The summary has come to an end.”