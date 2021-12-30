Lucas Digne could be on his way back to Everton, as evidenced by his transfer requests.

Lucas Digne has been out of the first team squad since the 4-1 loss to Liverpool on December 1, and talk over his future at Everton has been prevalent this month.

Digne – the only natural left-back in Rafa Benitez’s first squad pool – was said to be disgruntled with the Spaniard’s tactics after being benched for the last-gasp 2-1 triumph over Arsenal, the Blues’ first win since beating Norwich City on September 25.

Everton have since set their sights on Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko in January, while Digne has been linked with moves to Chelsea (who have lost Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season due to a knee injury) and Internazionale, the reigning Serie A winners.

Regardless of current form or future frictions over his role, the level of potential suitors identified for the France international hints at the pedigree he carries.

Benitez’s tough love approach has led to squabbles with a number of big-name players in his previous management roles, but it’s unclear whether Digne will be able to return to Goodison Park on a long-term basis.

So yet, no formal transfer request has been made — such acts are uncommon these days among celebrities who are concerned about their public image and loyalty bonuses unless they’re looking for a last-ditch effort to force a leave – but that wasn’t always the case.

A transfer request seemed to be both a part of the job and an occupational hazard for a professional footballer a generation ago.

Here’s a list of five Greatison greats who all jeopardized their legacies by requesting a transfer but ultimately stayed…

“At a time of Liverpool supremacy, he was the man who permitted Evertonians to keep their heads high,” Ivan Ponting wrote of Latchford in his book Everton Player by Player.

Despite the fact that the 1970s were a difficult decade for the Blues in general, Big Bob remained their go-to goal scorer.

Only Dixie Dean, Tommy Lawton, Dave Hickson, and Joe Royle had the courage of a traditional Everton centre-forward. “The summary has come to an end.”