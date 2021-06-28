Lucas Covolan, a Brazilian goalkeeper, has agreed to join Port Vale.

Days after his heroic efforts to take Torquay back into the Football League, Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has agreed to join Port Vale.

The 30-year-old joined the Gulls in the summer of 2019 and made 53 appearances, the last of which came in Sunday’s dramatic National League play-off final defeat by Hartlepool.

“Lucas had a really excellent season with Torquay and has earned his right to go up the ladder,” manager Darrell Clarke told Vale’s official website.

“He is hungry to show that he is a league-level player, and we believe he possesses all of the necessary characteristics to thrive at this level.”

Covolan began his career with Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro and represented Brazil at the Under-20 level. After relocating to England, he joined non-league Whitehawk and later played for Lewes and Worthing before joining Plainmoor.

Hartlepool went to extra-time thanks to his header in the fifth minute of stoppage time at Ashton Gate on Sunday, following which he stopped the first two spot-kicks he faced in a penalty shoot-out that the north-east club finally won 5-4.