Lucas Bergvall Faces Extended Injury Layoff Following Ankle Surgery

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall has been ruled out for several months after undergoing surgery to repair a high ankle sprain. The 19-year-old Swede sustained the injury during Spurs’ UEFA Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund earlier this week.

Bergvall had been performing well, starting the match but was forced to leave the pitch in the 61st minute after a heavy tackle. His replacement, Jun’ai Byfield, took over for the remainder of the game. The injury, initially described as “contact” by coach Thomas Frank, was later confirmed to be more serious, necessitating surgery.

Injury Adds to Spurs’ Woes

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the news in an official statement, revealing that Bergvall’s surgery was successful, and the midfielder would now begin his rehabilitation under the club’s medical staff. “Lucas will now commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff,” the statement read, offering well wishes for the player’s recovery. “We’re all with you, Lucas.”

This injury is the latest setback in a frustrating season for Bergvall, who has already faced multiple absences due to injuries earlier in the campaign. The young talent missed several weeks after sustaining a groin injury in December and a concussion in November.

Moreover, Bergvall will miss Sweden’s World Cup qualifying play-off final against Ukraine, scheduled for later this year. His absence may extend further should Sweden qualify for the final match, further deepening his season-long injury struggles.

Adding to the challenges, Tottenham’s injury list continues to grow, with key players like James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, and Rodrigo Bentancur also sidelined. Coach Frank, commenting on the situation, noted the impact of Bergvall’s continued misfortune. “Unfortunately, Lucas picked up an ankle injury, so he’s been very unlucky with injuries,” Frank said. “It looks like a long-term one, and we’ll know more after a few days of assessment.”