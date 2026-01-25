LPGA Stars Set Sights on YouTube as Digital Golf Gains Momentum

With winter months prompting golf fans to turn to their screens, women’s professional golf is finding a growing niche in the world of online content creation. As the sport’s digital transformation accelerates, top LPGA players like Nelly Korda and Charley Hull are positioned to lead the charge, capitalizing on their immense popularity and the increasing demand for fresh golf content.

Golf Content Revolution: New Faces, New Platforms

While traditional broadcasts and swing tutorials have long dominated the online golf world, the LPGA’s stars have remained relatively quiet on the content creation front. But with the success of male golf influencers like Bryson DeChambeau, the question is increasingly being asked: when will a female player take the plunge into the YouTube spotlight and harness the power of their own personal brand?

A recent Golf Digest article, published on January 23, 2026, highlighted a spirited collaboration between Korda and Hull, who joined the Fore Play crew for an entertaining match that brought their personalities to the forefront. The video—fun, lighthearted, and brimming with charisma—sparked a discussion: why aren’t players like Korda and Hull creating similar content on their own channels? As the article points out, it’s an untapped opportunity for LPGA stars to connect directly with fans, offering a more personal look at their lives both on and off the course.

The timing is ideal for an LPGA player to seize this opportunity. DeChambeau has demonstrated the tremendous success that comes with building a direct relationship with fans. By cultivating a massive online following, the U.S. Open champion has opened new revenue streams while simultaneously having fun with his content. His success has not gone unnoticed, and many now wonder which LPGA star will be the first to take that same leap.

Financially, the rewards could be significant. While the LPGA has made strides in terms of tournament purses, they still lag behind the PGA Tour. Supplementing earnings with YouTube revenue would not only bolster players’ finances but also offer a more accessible and enjoyable way for women’s golf to gain a larger share of the spotlight. As Golf Digest noted, the appeal isn’t just about money—it’s about having fun and sharing personalities, something that could be a game-changer for the next generation of female golfers.

Growing Interest in Women’s Golf Content

The infrastructure is already in place for LPGA stars to thrive in this new digital era. While the LPGA’s demanding schedule may not be as flexible as that of LIV Golf, the appetite for women’s golf content is undeniable. This is particularly true as TGL announces plans to launch a women’s division later in 2026, potentially opening even more doors for players to engage with fans through video content and behind-the-scenes glimpses of their lives.

YouTube channels like Good Good Golf are already leading the charge, with the recent launch of Good Good Girls, a dedicated channel focusing on female golfers. Their videos, which combine challenges with humor, are resonating with audiences, highlighting the appeal of showcasing personalities while playing the game in a fun, casual environment. One video, featuring a 2v2 scramble with a series of random “de-buffs,” exemplified the playful spirit that’s drawing new fans to the sport.

Meanwhile, established golfers are embracing digital challenges of their own. Jon Rahm has taken on various members of Good Good Golf, with each showdown becoming more intense, culminating in a Mortal Kombat-style tournament. Not to be outdone, Rahm also joined Bob Does Sports for a nine-hole challenge featuring 48 donuts—proving that the digital golf scene is only growing more unpredictable and fun.

One of the more heartwarming digital stories comes from Grant Horvat, a rising star with TaylorMade. Horvat, who is known for his focus on golf instruction, recently teamed up with his old crew for The Good Good Reunion Major. His content isn’t limited to just entertainment, however. As reported by Golf Post on January 23, 2026, Horvat has been sharing drills aimed at improving swing tempo, a key area often overlooked by amateur golfers. His advice on developing smoother, more controlled swings is already resonating with a broad audience.

“Tempo is often overlooked by amateur golfers but is a critical component of a reliable swing,” Horvat said, highlighting the importance of rhythm and timing for better shot accuracy. His drills, which focus on developing a consistent swing pace, have become a popular resource for golfers of all skill levels. By using tools like a metronome or focusing on slow-motion swings, players can improve their muscle memory and swing sequencing over time.

As the digital golf revolution expands, the opportunities for LPGA stars to embrace content creation are multiplying. Whether through instructional videos, personal vlogs, or fun challenges, the stage is set for female golfers to step into the limelight and connect with fans in a way never before seen. With platforms like TGL’s women’s division and YouTube channels like Good Good Girls rapidly gaining momentum, the landscape for women’s golf is poised for transformation.

As winter settles in and courses remain dormant, it’s clear that the action in the digital realm is just heating up. The next wave of golf stars is ready to rise—and fans can’t wait to see who will lead the charge into this new era.