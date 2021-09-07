Louis van Gaal responds to the strange Liverpool-Chelsea query.

Louis van Gaal has reacted angrily to a journalist’s allegation that Liverpool and Chelsea both play defensive football.

The row erupted during a press conference held by the Netherlands manager ahead of their game against Turkey on Tuesday, during which he was chastised for his own tactics.

Valentijn Driessen, a Dutch writer, accused the former Manchester United manager of adopting defensive gameplans in order to mimic Jurgen Klopp’s side, sparking a feud with the 70-year-old.

“You are the one who applauds defensive football. Dreissen advised, “You want to play like Chelsea and Liverpool.”

“Do you think that’s defensive football?” Van Gaal replied.

Frank de Boer, Van Gaal’s predecessor, was chastised during Euro 2020 for using a wingback formation before quitting in the round of 16.

Van Gaal, who is currently in his third term as national team coach, used a back-five formation to lead the Netherlands to the World Cup semi-finals in 2014.

However, Dutch football is significantly inspired by Johan Cruyff’s commitment to a 4-3-3 formation, prompting the claim that Jurgen Klopp’s team is defensive.

“It’s not at all [defensive].” You don’t comprehend that, and I’m sorry to tell you this, but you’re simply a journalist who wants to put a concept into action, but you don’t understand football,” Van Gaal continued.

“You have a wonderful vision for newspapers, which is terrific, and you attract a lot of attention, but you can play tremendous attacking football with a 5-3-2 or 5-2-3 formation.

“Chelsea proves it every time with a new lineup of players. Mr. Tuchel deserves a pat on the back for that.”