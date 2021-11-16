Louis Bimpson, a former Liverpool footballer, has died at the age of 92.

Louis Bimpson, a former Liverpool footballer, died at the age of 92.

Before his death on Monday, Bimpson, who played for the Reds between 1953 and 1959, was thought to be the club’s oldest former player.

Bimpson, a right-sided attacker who can also play down the middle, was born in St Helens and came to Liverpool from non-league Burscough.

In 102 games, he scored 39 goals and was the club’s leading scorer in the 1953/54 season, when the Reds were relegated from the Premier League.

After leaving Liverpool, Bimpson went on to play for Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup final and later for Bournemouth.