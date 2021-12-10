LOSC Boss Sets Hefty Price For Prized Striker, According to Transfer Rumors.

The Lillie Olympique Sporting Club is aware of the increased interest in valued striker Jonathan David and has fixed a price for him.

According to Jenues Footeux, Lillie president Olivier Letang is looking for much to £47 million ($62.14 million) for the Canadian striker, money that might help the club overcome its financial difficulties.

According to reports, at least three teams are interested in signing the 21-year-old footballer. Arsenal and Tottenham were the first teams to express interest in signing David.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool has entered the fray.

Now that the teams interested in David have been identified, the next question is who will be able to match Letang’s financial demands.

It’s logical that David is the center of attention. He’s had a fantastic season, scoring 14 goals in 24 games.

The performance is already higher than the 13 goals in 48 appearances the Canadian striker had for Lillie previous season.

It’s understandable that Letang would raise the threshold in order to compensate for LOSC’s losses.

As a result, everything hinges on whether the Reds, Spurs, and Gunners are willing to pay the asking price.

Aside from the money, David would want to join a squad that will provide him rapid exposure. Arsenal stands out among the three teams highlighted.

Mikel Arteta is prepared for the departures of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette, which will leave a significant void in Arsenal’s rotation.

Lacazette has been linked with a move to West Ham United, but nothing has been confirmed.

According to The Athletic, Nketiah rejected down the latest offer from the Gunners and stated that he intends to depart once his contract expires in the summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still in the lineup, but he hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season.

David could be enticed by Tottenham. If Harry Kane left, he will have the opportunity to be taught by Antonio Conte and might become the Spurs’ talisman.

Liverpool may not be the best fit for the New York-based footballer, especially if playing time is crucial.

He could replace Divock Origi, but it might not be enough to entice David to Anfield.