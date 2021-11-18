Los Angeles Lakers News: LeBron James’ Return From Injury Is Coming Soon As Losses Mount

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a state of disarray without their star player. LeBron James has been out for the majority of the 2021-22 season, but his return to the court appears to be on the horizon.

According to ESPN, James has a 50-50 chance of playing against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. James told ESPN that he hopes to play in the team’s next game, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James is still day-to-day with an abdominal strain.

When asked what James needed do to play, Vogel answered, “I’ll leave that to the medical team.”

“I’m sure he got some work done today. I haven’t yet received any reports on how that went. But I’ll leave the choice about when he’s ready to depart to him and his medical team.” James sat on the bench as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 109-102 on Wednesday. The loss was the Lakers’ second in a row and their third in four games.

LeBron James is still out against Milwaukee, but he’s working out with Phil Handy in the days leading up to the game. Since November 2nd, James has missed the seventh consecutive game. twitter.com/NZ88L33lD6L. This season, A. is 4-2 when James plays. Los Angeles has a 4-6 record in games where the four-time MVP is absent. The Lakers have dropped to the Western Conference’s No. 8 seed, leaving them outside the very early postseason picture.

The Lakers are losing games that appeared to be a foregone conclusion without James.

Los Angeles has been upset twice by the Oklahoma City Thunder, including a game in which the Lakers led by 26 points in the third quarter. All prior games have resulted in a 4-8 record for the Thunder. Los Angeles was also defeated by the 5-9 Minnesota Timberwolves by 24 points.

James is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.3 steals in 37.0 minutes per game in his 19th NBA season. In six games, James has a plus-8.7 net rating. Last season, James was one of the leading MVP candidates until a severe ankle sprain in March forced him to withdraw.

Russell Westbrook is racking up the stats, but his efforts aren’t converting into victories. The point guard has a minus-11.4 net rating and averages 5.2 turnovers per game.

Anthony Davis has a 23.8-point, 10.8-rebound, and 2.1-block per-game average. When Davis is on the court, the Lakers are outscored by 5.6 points per 100 possessions.