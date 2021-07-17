Loris Karius’ transfer position is apparent, as seen by two Liverpool transactions.

It is said that time apart makes the heart grow fonder.

Perhaps the mind forgetful is more appropriate in the instance of Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Following the completion of his loan spell with Union Berlin last season, the German is back training with the Reds as part of their 34-man training group in Austria, where they began pre-season training on Monday.

He hasn’t played competitively for Jurgen Klopp’s side since his infamous horror show in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev, after spending two tumultuous seasons with Besiktas, where he made more mistakes and had ongoing pay disputes, before returning to the Bundesliga on a temporary basis.

He finds himself in a familiar scenario as he enters the final year of his contract, having not kicked a ball for Liverpool in three years, since a substitute appearance against Torino at Anfield in August 2018.

The German is well aware that he has no future in Merseyside.

He returned for pre-season training last summer but didn’t even make the bench for friendlies against VfB Stuttgart and Red Bull Salzburg, and with Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga, and Harvey Davies all in Austria, it wouldn’t be surprising if he was left out again this year.

That hasn’t stopped some Reds fans from hoping that the 28-year-old would be given the chance to resurrect his career by filling in for Alisson this season.

Such an attitude is stupid, and not just because of the two goals he gave Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

Klopp has made it obvious over the last three years that his compatriot is not in his plans, from briefly appointing Danny Ward as his first-choice goalkeeper to spending £65 million on Alisson and refusing to recall him from his Besiktas loan when things went wrong.

Karius has been loaned out in recent years after failing to find a permanent suitor, and the latest hint that he isn’t in contention for a place in Liverpool’s first squad came earlier this summer, when Adrian and Kelleher both signed long-term new deals.

If a team had offered him a contract, the German would have left long ago. The summary comes to a close.