Loris Karius makes a claim for Liverpool after admitting to regretting his transfer.

Loris Karius has stated that joining Union Berlin last season was a mistake and that he might have competed for a starting spot at Liverpool.

The German has spent the past three seasons on loan, spending two years with Besiktas before returning to the Bundesliga last year. He hasn’t played for the Reds since his two high-profile errors in their 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old, who is in the final year of his Liverpool contract, is keeping his options open ahead of joining the Reds for pre-season training next month.

But, after making just five appearances for Union Berlin, Karius admits he’ll have to pick his next step carefully now that his Liverpool career is ended.

“Of course, I was assured I’d play when I came (to Union), otherwise I wouldn’t have come,” he told Bild.

“At the end of the season, we shook hands and looked one other in the eyes.

“Everyone told me how essential I was to the team and how sorry they were for how things went. However, when you consider everything, it’s clear that it wasn’t really fair. Simply because of what I had seen beforehand.

“For the time being, I’ll be in Liverpool on July 12th. There is still a great deal going on right now. The transfer market will pick up late because to the European championship and the Corona. I’m going to keep everything open and make the best decision I can.”

He went on to say: “I’d like to demonstrate something to myself and others. I’m quite hungry and motivated right now.

“Nothing should ever be left out. Last year, I was gone, and owing to injuries in the goalkeeping position, I would have been in the Liverpool goal two weeks later.

“But I don’t want to be reliant on such variables all of the time, and neither do you or your coworkers. I am considering all possibilities and will make the best decision for me.

“It’s critical for me that it fits. The club, myself, and the coach must all be willing to take on the challenge. Last year, I was a teacher. The summary comes to a close.