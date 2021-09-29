Loris Karius declares for Liverpool after suffering an injury setback.

Loris Karius will want to complete a move during the January transfer window in order to put an end to his Liverpool nightmare.

Since his horrific experience in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev in May 2018, Karius hasn’t played for the Reds first squad.

After loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin, the 28-year-old goalkeeper was unable to secure a move away from Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Karius, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was on the verge of joining Basel but the deal fell through due to personal issues, while a number of Bundesliga clubs are also thought to be interested.

According to recent sources, Basel will try to sign the goalkeeper again when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

And Karius, who has been out with a shoulder injury since mid-August, is eager to find a club where he can return to regular first-team action.

In an interview with BILDSport, he stated, “My goal is to be under the bar every week, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

“There were a couple clubs in the picture, but they never took off for a variety of reasons.

“I’ve been out for almost six weeks, and after the international break, I’ll aim to resume training and get back in condition.

“Then we’ll see what happens in the winter,” says the author.