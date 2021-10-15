Loren Mack, a veteran promoter, is eyeing Asia as part of the PFL’s global expansion.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has enjoyed a lot of success in the last three years.

Since its start in 2018, the PFL has managed to become a household name among mixed martial arts (MMA) fans all over the world, producing stars like as Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III, and others.

As they enter the last stretch of their 2021 season, the promotion will crown six new world champions at its final event, the PFL World Championship 2021, on October 27th.

Despite the fact that the PFL has grown tremendously in such a short time, the league is anxious to develop even further.

Prior to the 2021 season, the company had already began to expand into major regions such as India and Russia. It also chose the rest of Asia as a significant expansion goal.

Loren Mack, a seasoned professional who joined the PFL as vice president of corporate communications in 2020, has greatly assisted the league with his experience and knowledge of the Asian sports and media landscape.

Mack, who is now a senior vice president, believes that expanding into Asia will be a significant step forward for PFL.

“Obviously, Asia is a huge market for mixed martial arts,” Mack said. “We believe it’s a no-brainer for the PFL to go there as soon as possible.” “To put it simply, Asia has a fantastic martial arts legacy, and there is a wealth of talent waiting to be discovered.” “Asia, in my opinion, has some of the best mixed martial artists on the planet, and they’re just waiting for a big stage to perform on.” “I feel the PFL is that enormous stage,” he continued. Mack also believes that the PFL’s unique season-style structure will appeal to Asian viewers.

“The PFL’s main selling point is that it shows mixed martial arts in a unique light. We present MMA in the form of a sports season, which will be familiar to Asian sports fans. Its structure is comparable to that of soccer or basketball, two of Asia’s most popular sports.” The “one country, one promotion” approach is now used by Rizin in Japan, Road FC in South Korea, ONE Championship in Singapore, OnePride in Indonesia, and other Asian MMA companies.

Mack feels that Asian fans and combatants need a global platform like the PFL.

