Lord North and Love are planning to serve it in the Prince of Wales’s palace.

At Royal Ascot, Lord North and Love will compete in a mouth-watering renewal of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Lord North, trained by John and Thady Gosden, was an easy winner of the Group One a year ago, and while he did not repeat that form in three subsequent appearances last season, he was back to his best when winning the Dubai Turf in March.

Lord North blitzed the opposition at Meydan, seeming in a different league than some classy rivals, in his first run in 140 days.

Love’s comeback provides plenty of intrigue to Wednesday’s race.

Aidan O’Brien’s Galileo filly went undefeated in the Classics, winning by more than four lengths in the 1000 Guineas, nine lengths in the Oaks, and five lengths in the Yorkshire Oaks.

O’Brien has been waiting for faster ground to unwrap her this season, and he has finally gotten his wish.

In Armory, Ballydoyle has a very good second string, which was impressive in the Huxley Stakes at Chester. Love is ridden by Ryan Moore, and Armory is ridden by Seamie Heffernan.

Audarya, a Breeders’ Cup champion trained by James Fanshawe and ridden by William Buick, is another filly due to run for the first time this season.

Sir Michael Stoute has enlisted Colin Keane to ride Sangarius, while William Haggas has chosen My Oberon over Addeybb, who would have preferred softer ground and is the only one of the initial eight confirmations who has not arrived.

Desert Encounter, by David Simcock, rounds out the field.